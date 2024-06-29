Share Video

Coach Mark Daigneault said Saturday that Wallace is not likely to suit up for the Thunder during Summer League, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wallace had a great rookie season on a stacked roster, appearing in 82 regular-season games for the Thunder. The 20-year-old averaged 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 steals across 20.6 minutes per game. While Wallace had a productive rookie season, it is slightly surprising the team wouldn't want the young guard to pick up extra reps during the offseason in Summer League.

