Wallace (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Just like it happened Friday against the Jazz, the Thunder will rest the majority of their regular rotation members for this regular-season finale after securing not only the top seed in the Western Conference, but also the best record in the league. Wallace has been a key player off the bench for the Thunder this season, and he's also responded when called upon to duty in a starting role. He ends the season with averages of 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game while starting in 43 of his 68 appearances.