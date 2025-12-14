Wallace won't start against the Spurs on Saturday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

With the Thunder's starting five at full strength for the first time this season, Wallace will slide to the second unit against San Antonio. Over his last five outings, the 22-year-old guard has averaged 6.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.4 assists in 23.2 minutes per contest.