Wallace recorded 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 23 minutes during Sunday's 92-87 win over the Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

For the first time this postseason, Wallace reached double-digit points as the Thunder leaned on their second unit a bit more with several of their key players struggling to generate much offense. Wallace, Aaron Wiggins and Alex Caruso combined to score 32 points, while Denver's entire bench scored a total of eight points. Through eight postseason games, Wallace holds averages of 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 three-pointers in 19.8 minutes.