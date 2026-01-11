Wallace (toe) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Heat.

Wallace was held out of Friday's win over Memphis due to toe soreness, though he's set to return to action Sunday. Over his last five outings (three starts), the 22-year-old guard has averaged 3.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 assists in 23.0 minutes per contest. He has shot just 29.2 percent from the field during that span.