Wallace (quad) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
Wallace missed his first game of the season Saturday against the Hornets due to a left quad contusion. However, it appears the issue was minor, and he'll return to action Sunday, though it's unclear if he'll supplant Isaiah Joe in the starting lineup.
