Wallace accumulated 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 118-102 victory over Philadelphia.

Wallace racked up a season-high 18 points and continues to shine in the starting lineup for the Thunder. Through seven January appearances, Wallace is shooting 58.2 percent from the field and 52.4 percent from beyond the arc with averages of 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 three-pointers.