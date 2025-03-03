Wallace ended Sunday's 146-132 win over the Spurs with 19 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes.

This was Wallace's second best scoring performance of his career -- he set his career-high mark of 22 points over a year ago on March 24, 2024. Despite a 12.3 usage rate on the season, Wallace is on pace to return ninth-round value in nine-category formats for his balanced output. Through 52 regular-season games, Wallace is averaging 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers.