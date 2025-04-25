Wallace racked up five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 win over the Grizzlies in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Wallace didn't produce gaudy stats Thursday but was effective in multiple facets of a major comeback win. Through the first three games of the series, he's averaging 4.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.3 minutes per night. The 21-year-old isn't relied on as a high-volume scorer, but Wallace can provide quality bench minutes for the Thunder through their postseason run.