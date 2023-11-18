Wallace is questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors with a right shoulder sprain.
This comes from the official injury report, but given the questionable tag, it's likely that this is a day-to-day issue. Wallace has been terrific this season, shooting 64.4 percent from the field. If he's unable to play, we could see more of Isaiah Joe.
