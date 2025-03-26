Wallace (knee) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.
Wallace has missed two of the last four games due to a left knee issue and could miss another game Thursday. If he's ultimately ruled out against Memphis, Isaiah Joe will likely receive more minutes on the floor.
