Wallace is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings with a left knee contusion.
Wallace joins a growing injury report for the Thunder -- Chet Holmgren (hip), Jalen Williams (hip) and Aaron Wiggins (Achilles) are all questionable as well. If Wallace ends up missing this game, there could be more minutes available for players such as Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams.
More News
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Good to go Friday•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Iffy for Friday•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Ruled out against Philadelphia•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Listed questionable for Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Scores season-high 20 points•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Starting Wednesday vs. Boston•