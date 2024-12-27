Wallace notched two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 30 minutes during Thursday's 120-114 win over Indiana.

Wallace returned to the starting lineup Thursday after rotating a starting role with teammate Isaiah Joe, struggling a bit from the field while connecting on just one shot. Wallace did contribute in other ways, leading all players in steals on the defensive end. Wallace has now failed to reach double figures in scoring in five straight outings, though he has contributed defensively with a pair of steals in two straight contests.