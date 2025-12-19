Wallace racked up five points (1-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and five steals across 29 minutes during Thursday's 122-101 win over the Clippers.

Wallace was back with the starters Thursday while Isaiah Hartenstein (rest) was sidelined, but that could change again Friday. Wallace's offense comes and goes, but he's been an elite source of steals this season with 2.4 swipes per contest.