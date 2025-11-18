Wallace chipped in seven points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and three steals over 28 minutes during Monday's 126-109 win over the Pelicans.

Wallace tallied multiple steals for the fourth time in the past five games, continuing his modest yet serviceable start to the season. Oklahoma City is not afraid to shuffle its rotation based on the opposition, resulting in peaks and troughs when it comes to Wallace's playing time. While he should be rostered in most formats, his overall value is largely reliant on his steal numbers, meaning he is better suited to specific builds.