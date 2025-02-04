Wallace (shoulder) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Suns.
Wallace will miss his second straight contest Wednesday due to a strained right shoulder. Aaron Wiggins will likely continue to receive increased playing time in his absence. Wallace's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Toronto.
