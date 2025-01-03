Wallace isn't starting Thursday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Wallace has been held to five points in each of his last two starts, so the Thunder will shake up the starting five Thursday evening. Aaron Wiggins will draw the start at shooting guard in Wallace's place.
