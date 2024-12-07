Wallace is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Wallace will return to the starting unit for this matchup while Isaiah Joe moves back to the bench. Wallace is averaging 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game in 11 appearances and 29.0 minutes per contest when deployed in a starting role.
