Wallace is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Wallace and Isaiah Joe have been rotating in the shooting guard role in the starting unit, and this time, it'll be the former Kentucky standout who'll play alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt. Wallace is averaging 6.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game when deployed in the first unit this season.
