Wallace (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
After starting the last three games for the Thunder, Wallace will sit out Wednesday against Philadelphia to nurse a right shoulder strain. Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe may see more time on the floor to help pick up the slack for Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Listed questionable for Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Scores season-high 20 points•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Starting Wednesday vs. Boston•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Season high in assists Monday•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Will play against Denver•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Not playing Friday•