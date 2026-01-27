Wallace (hip) won't suit up for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

Alex Caruso (adductor) and Ajay Mitchell (abdominal) will join Wallace on the sidelines for Tuesday's game, leaving the Thunder's backcourt quite thin. Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins will have a chance for major minutes Tuesday with Oklahoma City banged up, so both of those guys are on the radar as potential streamers in deep leagues. Wallace's next chance to play will come Thursday in Minnesota.