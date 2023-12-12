Wallace will start Monday's game against the Jazz, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Wallace is set to enter the starting lineup with Luguentz Dort (ankle) ruled out for Monday's clash. Wallace has been unable to do much with his first-unit opportunities so far this season, as he averaged 2.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 19.7 minutes during a three-game stretch of starts in November while Jalen Williams was out with a hip injury.