Wallace registered 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and four steals across 21 minutes during Friday's 107-83 victory over New Orleans.

Although Wallace came off the bench once again Friday, he scored in double figures for a second consecutive game as the Thunder won comfortably. Wallace's performances in Oklahoma City's blowout wins have been encouraging, but he hasn't had as much success when the team is playing closer games.