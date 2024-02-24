Wallace closed with 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Friday's 147-106 win over Washington.

Wallace was one of several Oklahoma City players who benefited from extra minutes in Friday's blowout win, as he reached the 20-minute mark only for the third time this month. Wallace has only scored in double digits three times since the beginning of February, and while he can get hot at any time, he doesn't play enough -- or produce enough -- off the bench to be a reliable fantasy asset in most formats.