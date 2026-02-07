Wallace posted 23 points (10-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 112-106 loss to the Rockets.

Wallace started at point guard due to the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) and embraced a big role on offense, but his contributions were not enough to lift the Thunder to a win here. Wallace has scored 20-plus points in two of his last four starts, and he should continue to have an uptick in usage rate as long as the team continues to be depleted.