Wallace amassed 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Thursday's 128-109 win over the Warriors.

Wallace scored in double figures for just the fourth time this year and tied his season high with four assists. The rookie first-round pick is averaging 22.7 minutes per game, but his increased usage Thursday was likely due to the blowout nature of Thursday's contest. Either way, Wallace has carved out a consistent role to start 2023-24, but barring injuries, he isn't producing enough to be a reliable fantasy option in a crowded and talented rotation.