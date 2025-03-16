Wallace racked up 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and three steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 113-107 victory over the Pistons.

Wallace delivered his best scoring performance of the year Saturday and did it when the Thunder needed him the most, as Oklahoma City escaped from Detroit with a tight six-point victory. Wallace has been moving in and out of the starting lineup in recent weeks, but he's been very productive overall after notching double-digit points in five of his seven appearances this month.