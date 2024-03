Wallace notched seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound across 13 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 victory over the Pelicans.

Wallace's five-game streak of games with at least two steals came to an end Tuesday evening, but he might be able to get things back on track Wednesday, as more minutes could be falling his way with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quad) sidelined. Wallace could be a low-end streaming option in deep leagues.