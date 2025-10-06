Thunder's Cason Wallace: Set to suit up Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallace (rest) will play in Monday's preseason game against the Mavericks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Wallace sat out the Thunder's preseason opener Sunday but will play in the second half of the back-to-back. The Kentucky product emerged as a key rotation piece on last year's title team, averaging 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals in 27.6 minutes across 68 regular-season games, including 43 starts.
