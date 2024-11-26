Wallace sustained a right ankle sprain in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Kings and will not return, Nick Crain of Forbes.com reports. He tallied four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one steal and one block across 15 minutes.
Wallace exited the game with 1:25 remaining in the third quarter after injuring his ankle on an inbound play. The 21-year-old will likely undergo further testing on the ankle, though his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Warriors.
