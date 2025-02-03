Wallace (shoulder) will not play in Monday's game against the Bucks.
Wallace strained his right shoulder during Saturday's win over the Kings and had been listed as questionable heading into Monday, but he'll ultimately be forced to miss just his second game of the season. He'll be joined by Alex Caruso (ankle) and Jalen Williams (shoulder) on the sideline, meaning that Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Kenrich Williams could all see increased roles Monday.
