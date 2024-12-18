Wallace will come off the bench in Tuesday's NBA Cup Championship game against the Bucks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Isaiah Joe will supplant Wallace in the starting lineup for the NBA Cup Final on Tuesday. Over his last five outings (four starts), the 21-year-old has averaged 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.0 blocks across 28.4 minutes per contest.