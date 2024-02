Wallace finished with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 126-106 win over Charlotte.

Wallace started while Jalen Williams (ankle) was inactive, but major contributions weren't needed in a contest where Oklahoma City led for the entirety. He continues to bury threes, and his 42.3 percent clip leads all rookies with at least 100 attempts this season.