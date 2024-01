Wallace will move into the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Lu Dort (illness) will not be able to play, but he's considered day-to-day. Wallce has six starts under his belt this season and holds averages of 5.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 three-pointers in those games.