Wallace will start against the Lakers on Saturday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Josh Giddey is sitting out Saturday with an ankle sprain. Wallace has shot the ball really well in his rookie season, hitting 56.8 percent from the field and 48.2 percent from beyond the arc. In five starts this season, Wallace has averaged 6.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.8 three-pointers.
