Wallace is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Lakers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Wallace will return to the starting lineup Friday after coming off the bench for the Thunder's last two games. In his eight starts this season, Wallace has averaged 6.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals over 27.9 minutes per contest.

