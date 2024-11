Wallace will enter the starting lineup in Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

With Isaiah Joe (calf) sidelined, Wallace will pick up his seventh start of the season. In six starts thus far, the 21-year-old has averaged 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.7 assists across 27.2 minutes per game.