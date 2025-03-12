Wallace is in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Celtics on Wednesday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wallace will make his 37th start of the season Wednesday (and fifth since the All-Star break) due to the absence of Jalen Williams (hip). Wallace has averaged 10.3 points, 3.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals over 26.8 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.