Wallace will enter the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies. Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Wallace will fill Chet Holmgren's (lower leg) vacated spot in the first unit Wednesday. Wallace is averaging 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals across 29 minutes per game as a starter this season.
