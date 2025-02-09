Wallace (shoulder) is out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Wallace will extend his run of missed games to five straight due to a right shoulder sprain. Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins could pick up extra minutes in Wallace's absence.
