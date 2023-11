Wallace supplied 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 128-120 win over the Cavaliers.

Wallace recorded a season-high 12 points in Wednesday's victory while coming off the bench. The 20-year-old guard has shown impressive efficiency for a rookie, posting a 69.2/57.1/100 shooting splits. While these numbers will surely decrease, Wallace should continue to be one of Oklahoma City's first options off the bench in the backcourt.