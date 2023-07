Wallace recorded eight points (2-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three assists and one rebound in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 105-92 Summer League loss to the Rockets.

After lighting it up from deep against Dallas, Wallace came back down to earth against Houston. The No. 10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft will likely come off the bench to start the 2023-24 season.