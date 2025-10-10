Wallace put up six points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 22 minutes of Thursday's 122-116 preseason win over the Hornets.

With Chet Holmgren (shoulder) and Jalen Williams (wrist) on the shelf, Wallace drew the start Thursday, and he produced the highlight of the night with a shot he flipped over the backboard. Wallace averaged 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals in 27.6 minutes across 68 regular-season games in 2024-25, and he could see a similar role this season as Oklahoma City's utility player.