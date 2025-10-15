Wallace finished with nine points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, five steals and two rebounds across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 116-112 preseason win over the Bucks.

Wallace struggled with efficiency but impacted the game in other ways, recording game-high marks in both assists and steals. The 21-year-old guard has now started all five of his preseason appearances and is expected to remain a key rotational piece in the 2025-26 campaign.