Wallace recorded four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, one block and four steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 129-125 overtime win over the Jazz.

Wallace continued to come off the bench, although he did manage to exceed 30 minutes for the first time in his past five games. After a solid start to the season, Wallace has seen his overall production head in the wrong direction, having scored double digits only once in the past 15 games. At this point, he should be viewed as nothing more than a steals specialist.