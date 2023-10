Head coach Mark Daigneault confirmed that Wallace (toe) will play Thursday against the Pistons, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Wallace didn't play in Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks, so his availability here is certainly a good sign moving forward. He's battling for a bench role on the Opening Night roster as a backup guard, but even if he makes it, his playing time should be minimal going forward.