Wallace is out for Saturday's game versus the Hornets due to a left quad contusion.
Wallace will miss his first game of the season Saturday due to a left quad contusion. Isiah Joe will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Wallace's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Memphis.
