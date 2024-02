Wallace won't return to Sunday's game against the Raptors due to right shoulder soreness, Nick Gallo of the Thunder's official site reports.

Wallace tallied eight points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one block in 18 minutes to begin Sunday's matchup, but he was ruled out for the remainder of the game just before the start of the fourth quarter. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Tuesday against the Jazz.