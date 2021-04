Brown signed a 10-day contract with the Thunder on Sunday, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Brown will get a shot at NBA level after he spent the 2021 G League season with the Iowa Wolves, where he averaged 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 steals across 13 appearances. The 24-year-old shooting guard appeared for the Atlanta Hawks during the 2019-20 season on a two-way deal.