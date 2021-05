Brown signed a multi-year contract with the Thunder on Saturday, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.

Previously, Brown was on two 10-day contracts with the Thunder. He appeared in eight games and averaged 4.1 points and 1.8 rebounds in 15.0 minutes. OKC apparently liked what they saw and will presumably at least bring him in for next year's training camp. How much of his contract is guaranteed is not immediately disclosed.